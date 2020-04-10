Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station in Saginaw, according to central dispatch.
Officers were sent to an Admiral gas station, located 2661 Davenport, late Friday morning, April 10.
No word yet what was taken or of any injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.
