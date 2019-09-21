Flint Police are investigating after UAW workers said they were assaulted while picketing.
Detective Tyrone Booth confirms that police are investigating several complaints regarding alleged assaults in connection to the strike.
Booth said that since the investigation is ongoing, there is no further information to provide.
TV5 will update you as we learn more.
