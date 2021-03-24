The Alma Police Department is investigating a report of an attempted abduction.
Around 2 a.m. on March 21, a woman was walking near Court and Ely in Alma when two men in a late 1990s Chevrolet Blazer slowed down near her. One of the men inside offered her a ride.
When the woman refused, one of the men got out of the vehicle and tried to pull her inside. She was able to get away and the man got back into the vehicle and they drove off, officers said. The man was described as in his mid to late 40s with shoulder length gray hair.
About 15 minutes later, officers got to the scene but couldn’t find the suspect vehicle. They are continuing to investigate the incident and are looking through security footage from the area.
A forensic sketch artist is scheduled to meet with the victim later this week.
