The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery that happened on Feb. 19 at a Commercial Bank in Middleton.

A man entered the bank and gave a note demanding money to the teller. The teller gave an undisclosed amount of money to the man, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators believe the man got into a getaway vehicle going northbound on Newton Street. Detectives are working on getting video from exterior cameras and from inside the bank. 

The Michigan State Police Lakeview Post assisted the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office.

