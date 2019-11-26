Saginaw Township Police are investing a bank robbery.

It happened about 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at the PNC Bank at 5270 Gratiot Avenue.

The suspect, described as a man between 40 and 50-years-old, demanded money from a bank employee, Saginaw Township Police Chief Donald Pussehl said.

The suspect left the bank on foot and headed west on Gratiot with an undetermined amount of money, Pussehl said.

The suspect is about 5'10" with a medium build. He also had some facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue knit stocking cap, dark colored sunglasses, a dark winter-type coat, blue jeans, and brown work boots.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect or the incident, you are asked to call 911 or Saginaw Township Police at 989-793-2310.

