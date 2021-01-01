The Bay City Department of Public Safety is investigating after a shooting left one person injured Friday morning.
It happened about 5:20 a.m. in the 1100 block of N. VanBuren Street on Jan. 1.
Shortly after officers arrived on scene, Central Dispatch received a call from McLaren Bay Region that a 22-year-old Bay City resident went to the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said, adding the injury was not life-threatening.
No one else was injured.
If you have any information on this case, call the department at 989-892-8571.
