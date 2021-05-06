Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition in Bay City.
It happened about 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5 near the intersection of Broadway and 27th Street.
The victim, a 19-year-old Saginaw resident, was dropped off at McLaren Bay Region Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Bay City Department of Public Safety. The victim is in critical condition.
The vehicle the victim was believed to have been in at the time of the shooting was located near 11th Street and N. Trumbull Street, police said.
The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information, contact Bay County Central Dispatch at 989-892-9551 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
