Law enforcement agencies are working together to investigate multiple threats reported at businesses and schools across Mid-Michigan.
The threats have been reported in Arenac, Iosco, Ogemaw, and Crawford counties.
Michigan State Police said multiple businesses, hospitals, and schools have received bomb threats.
At this time, police have not found any of the threats credible.
"We remind this caller they are committing a crime, and we take this seriously...," MSP wrote on Twitter.
The Roscommon County Sheriff's Office said officers have responded to all the schools in the county.
Charlton Heston Academy has closed for the day and parents have been contacted.
Parents of the Roscommon County school districts were sent messages by phone or email with details on school operations.
MSP is working with surrounding law enforcement agencies in this investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
