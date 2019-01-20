Police are trying to find those responsible behind a break-in at a jewelry store in Caro.
On Saturday, Jan. 19 at 10:16 p.m., a Marlette Police Officer was sent to Divine Design, located at 177 N. State St., for an alarm.
Police discovered a large glass window had been broken and said it appeared someone entered the building.
Several glass jewelry cases were smashed open and an undetermined amount of merchandise was taken.
The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit was called in to assist and determined that the suspect or suspects left the scene in an unknown vehicle.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Ofc. Jobes with the Marlette Police Department at (989) 673-2402 or (989) 529-6462. Jobes can also be reached by email at ajobes@carocity.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.