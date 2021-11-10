The Richfield Township Police Department is investigating two larceny incidents involving donations intended for the Children’s Miracle Network.
The incidents took place at the Speedway gas station in Richfield Township on Sept. 29 and Oct. 7, upon which a male entered the building and stole the donation jar containing the money for the children’s charity, according to police.
The suspect was recorded on surveillance camera in both instances. The suspect has a goatee style mustache and beard. He was wearing a hat on both occasions, with a Duck Dynasty hoodie in the first incident and a black T-shirt with a design on the front in the second incident.
The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a white Ford Fusion and was also captured on video during both incidents.
The amount of money taken from the donation jar is unknown at this time, as the jar is sitting out constantly for all who wish to donate.
The same suspect is believed to be responsible for multiple larcenies of the same charity on different dates at other Speedway locations.
If you recognize this man, the Richfield Police Department is encouraging you to contact them at 810-653-3565.
(0) comments
