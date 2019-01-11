The Genesee Township Police Department is investigating a child’s death.
Police Chief John Mullaly said he could not offer any more details including cause of death.
No arrests have been made.
Michigan State Police Lt. Kaiser said the MSP Crime Lab assisted in this case.
