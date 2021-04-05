Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition.
Officers from the Flint Police Department were sent to the 200 block of Mary St. for a reported shooting at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 3.
The victim, a 48-year-old man, had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.
No suspects have been identified in this case. The Flint Major Case Unit, comprised of detectives from the Flint Police Department and Michigan State Police, are handling the investigation.
Anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Tpr. Mark Swales at 810-237-6913 or stay remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers 1-800-422-JAIL.
