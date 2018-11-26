Flint Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition.
The shooting happened at Flint Park Boulevard, near Aubrey Street, on Friday, Nov. 23 at 8:30 p.m.
Police said a male with a gunshot wound was taken to Hurley Medical Center in a personal vehicle and was listed under critical condition.
While police are continuing the investigation, they are asking anyone with information to call Det. Tpr. Stacey Moore at (810) 237-6921 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
