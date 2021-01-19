A man is recovering in the hospital after police found him in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.
On Monday, Jan. 18 at about 11:24 p.m., officers from the Flint Police Department were sent near the intersection of Milbourne Avenue and W. Dewey Street for a reported shooting.
When police arrived, they found a 32-year-old man in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was placed in critical condition, according to police.
Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time.
Anyone with more information about this crime is asked to call Det. Tpr. Allison Lukco 810-237-6914 or to stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
