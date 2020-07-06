Police are investigating a shooting the left one person in critical condition.
Officers were sent to Hurley Hospital for a shooting on Monday, July 6.
When police arrived, the victim was listed in critical condition.
Witnesses stated the shooting happened in the 1700 block of Dort Hwy.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information is asked to call Det. Tpr. Keith Beiganski at (810) 701-0364 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.