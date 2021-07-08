A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Flint on Wednesday.
Police were sent to the 2600 block of Ridgeview Court at 12:38 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.
