Police are investigating after a shooting sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition.
Officers were sent to the 600 block of Vermilya Ave. in Flint for a shooting at about 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
When they arrived, officers found the 18-year-old female victim.
She was taken to Hurley Medical Center and was listed in critical condition, Flint Police said.
Police do not have any information on a possible suspect.
Anyone that has more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Victoria Lambaria at (810) 237-6971 or stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
