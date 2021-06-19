A man is recovering in the hospital after officers found him with a stab wound.
On Saturday, June 19 at 4:12 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of E. Taylor St. When police arrived, they found a 53-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.
Police said the victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition. Officers are searching for two male suspects, but no arrests have been made at this time.
While the investigation continues, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Tpr. Dennis Hartman at 810-237-6919 or to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
