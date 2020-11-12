The Arenac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a woman found at The Andersons grain facility in Standish.
Law enforcement and MMR were sent to the scene at about 7 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.
When they arrived, police found a dead woman who is believed to be in her 40s.
Police are investigating her death as suspicious.
Her cause of death has not been determined yet, according to the sheriff's office.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.
