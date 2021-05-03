Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Saginaw.
Saginaw City Police and Michigan State Police are on the scene in the 1300 block of Randolph.
According to Saginaw police, officers responded to a 911 call at 1:45am on May 3, for multiple shots fired and multiple people shot. Upon arrival, Police say they found five individuals suffering from at least one gunshot wound each.
A 29-year-old man died from his injuries, despite life-saving efforts from officers and MMR paramedics. His name is not being released at this time.
The other victims included three men ages 27, 28, and 30, and one 30-year-old woman.
Saginaw Police Major Crimes Unit and MSP are investigating. Anyone with information should contact Detective Dominic Vasquez at (989) 759-1419 or dvasquez@saginaw-mi.com.
This incident is the 4th Homicide in the City of Saginaw for 2021 and the 27th shooting.
