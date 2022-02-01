Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened on the northeast side of Flint.
On Jan. 31 at 11:30 a.m., police officers were sent to the 1000 block of Ridgecrest Drive for a shooting. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Trooper Elizabeth Wickersham at 616-690-7045. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
