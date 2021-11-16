Police are investigating a stabbing that left one man dead in the city of Flint.
Officers were sent to the 2100 block of Milbourne Avenue on Monday, Nov. 15 at 1:08 p.m. The adult male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Flint Police Department.
While the investigation is still ongoing, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Terrence Walker at 810-237-6917 or to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers are 1-800-422-JAIL.
