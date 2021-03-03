Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating a death in the city.
Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 100 block of East Stewart Avenue in Flint and found an unresponsive man in his 50s.
When officers got the scene the man was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information on this man's death is asked to call Det. Sgt. Kennedy at (810) 237-6912 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.
