Police are investigating after they found a man and woman dead in a Flint residence.
Officers received a call about a welfare check on Monday, Dec. 21 at 3:29 p.m. at 1310 Forest Hill Ave.
When checking the residence, police found two people dead inside with gunshot wounds.
The two were identified as 46-year-old Heather Ann Bonner and 34-year-old Thomas Christopher Biggs.
The Michigan State Police Lab was called to process the scene.
Police do not have any information on a suspect at this time.
Anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Sgt. Rob Frost at (810) 237-6947 or to stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
