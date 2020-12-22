GENERIC: City of Flint Police badge
Police are investigating after they found a man and woman dead in a Flint residence.

Officers received a call about a welfare check on Monday, Dec. 21 at 3:29 p.m. at 1310 Forest Hill Ave.

When checking the residence, police found two people dead inside with gunshot wounds.

The two were identified as 46-year-old Heather Ann Bonner and 34-year-old Thomas Christopher Biggs.

The Michigan State Police Lab was called to process the scene.

Police do not have any information on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Sgt. Rob Frost at (810) 237-6947 or to stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.

