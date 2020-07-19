Detectives are investigating after an early morning shooting in Saginaw's east side claimed the life of two men.
Officers were sent to the Sunoco gas station parking lot, located at 1944 E. Genesee St., for a report of a shooting on Sunday, July 19 at 2:19 a.m.
When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Police said the 19-year-old died on the scene and the 22-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
The Major Crimes Unit, made up of detectives from the Saginaw Police Department and Michigan State Police, are investigating this incident as a double homicide.
Currently, police do not have any suspects in custody.
Anyone who has more information on this shooting is urged to call Det. Anthony Accardo at (989) 759-1419 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-5245.
