Two people are recovering after a stabbing sent them to the hospital.
At 2:29 a.m. on Monday, July 20, officers from the Bay City Public Safety Department were sent to the 600 block of E. Midland St.
When they arrived, officers found two victims suffering from apparent stab wounds.
Police said the victims were taken to local hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers have not located any suspects and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with more information that can help investigators is asked to call the Bay City Public Safety Department at (989) 894-0161.
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
