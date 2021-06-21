Officers are investigating an early morning stabbing in the city of Flint.
At 12:53 a.m. on Monday, June 21, officers were sent to the 700 block of E. Alma for a report of a stabbing. When police arrived on the scene, they found two people suffering from injuries.
Both people were taken to Hurley Medical Center for treatment.
While the investigation continues, anyone with more information about this crime is asked to call Det. Trooper Allison Lukco at 810-237-6914 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
