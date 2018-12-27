The Flint Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.
Officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Ave. in Flint at 5:05 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 27.
The 34-year-old victim was taken to Hurley Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Police took one suspect into custody at the scene.
While police continue their investigation, they are asking for anyone with information in regard to this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL or Det. Michael Ross at (810) 237-6959.
