An early morning shooting in Saginaw left one man injured.
It happened about 1 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 in the 1500 block of Findley Street in Saginaw. A 20-year-old man told Michigan State Police he was shot while walking on Finley near N. Washington Avenue.
No suspects have been arrested in this case. It’s unclear what condition the victim is in.
