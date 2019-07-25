Police lights
State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a man in Bay County.

The crash happened Tuesday night just after 6 p.m. in Williams Township, according to Michigan State Police Troopers.

Eric Kerkau, 47, was riding his motorcycle when he was hit and killed by a 76-year-old man driving a pickup truck, troopers said.

Troopers said neither alcohol nor speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

