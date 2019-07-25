State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a man in Bay County.
The crash happened Tuesday night just after 6 p.m. in Williams Township, according to Michigan State Police Troopers.
Eric Kerkau, 47, was riding his motorcycle when he was hit and killed by a 76-year-old man driving a pickup truck, troopers said.
Troopers said neither alcohol nor speed are believed to be factors in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.