Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Hampton Township that killed the driver.
On Saturday, June 29 at 10:41 p.m., officers from the Hampton Township Public Safety Department were sent to the end of Nolet Road.
When officers arrived, they found an overturned vehicle that was partially submerged in the water about a couple of hundred yards to the east off a two-track lane.
The passenger, a 22-year-old woman from Essexville, was able to escape the submerged vehicle.
Police said the driver, a 25-year-old man from Essexville, was found dead wearing his seat belt.
Police believe alcohol was a factor in this crash.
The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy is pending.
The Hampton Township Public Safety Department was assisted by Michigan State Police, Essexville Public Safety Department, and the Portsmouth Fire Department.
