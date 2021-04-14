Detectives in Lapeer County are investigating a crash that killed one man.
On Tuesday, April 13 at 12:04 p.m. officers from the Lapeer Township Police Department and Lapeer County Deputies were sent to a crash at the intersection of Peppermill and Wilder Road.
A 2017 Chevy Malibu heading west on Peppermill Road made a complete stop at the Wilder Road intersection. The Malibu then entered the intersection into the path of a northbound 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck on Wilder Road.
The Malibu driver, 23-year-old Stephen Collins-Krug from Metamora, was pronounced dead at the scene and needed to be extracted from the vehicle by Lapeer City Fire and Rescue. The occupants of the Ford F-150, two men in their early 50s from Lapeer, were not injured and declined medical attention.
While this crash is still under investigation by the Lapeer Township Police Department and Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office, police do not believe speed or alcohol were contributing factors in the incident.
Responding officers were assisted by Lapeer City Fire and Rescue, Medstar EMS, Lapeer County EMS, Michigan State Police, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.
