Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead outside of an apartment building in Flint Township.
On Monday, March 29 at 9:10 p.m., officers from the Flint Township Police Department were sent to 1700 building of Sunridge Apartments for a shooting. When police arrived, they found the 28-year-old male victim lying near the building with gunshot wounds.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Flint Township Police Department. Investigators are asking witnesses to come forward or anyone else with more information to help identify anyone involved.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call Det. Minto or Det. Beckwith at the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
