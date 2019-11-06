Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of one person in Flint.
It happened in the 900 block of Millbrook Road about 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Police said one male was shot and killed in this incident.
The victim has not been positively identified at this time, but police believe he is in his late-20s.
The victim was shot during a dispute and the unknown suspect fled the scene, police said.
At this time, police do not have a suspect in custody.
If you have any information on this incident you are asked to contact Flint Police Det. Sgt. Bryce Willoughby at 810-237-6934.
