GENERIC: police lights night

A man is dead after an early morning shooting in the city of Flint.

Officers were sent to the 1100 block of Somerset Lane on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 12:42 a.m. for a suspicious situation.

When police arrived in the area, they found a deceased man in his 30s who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to investigators.

While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information is asked to call Det. Trooper Caleb Pratt at 810-237-6953 or to stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.