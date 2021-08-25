A man is dead after an early morning shooting in the city of Flint.
Officers were sent to the 1100 block of Somerset Lane on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 12:42 a.m. for a suspicious situation.
When police arrived in the area, they found a deceased man in his 30s who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to investigators.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information is asked to call Det. Trooper Caleb Pratt at 810-237-6953 or to stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
