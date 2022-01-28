GENERIC: police lights night

Detectives are investigating a shooting in the city of Saginaw.

Officers were sent to the 1400 block of Greenwich Street after 6 a.m. on Jan. 28 for a shooting. Alan Salter, a 40-year-old man from Saginaw, was shot inside a residence, according to Michigan State Police.

Salter was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported.

No suspects have been taken into custody at this time. Anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call 989-759-1289. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

