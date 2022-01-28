Detectives are investigating a shooting in the city of Saginaw.
Officers were sent to the 1400 block of Greenwich Street after 6 a.m. on Jan. 28 for a shooting. Alan Salter, a 40-year-old man from Saginaw, was shot inside a residence, according to Michigan State Police.
Salter was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported.
No suspects have been taken into custody at this time. Anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call 989-759-1289. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.