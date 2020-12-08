Saginaw City Police and Michigan State Police are investigating an early morning shooting that killed a man.
Officers found the deceased victim inside a residence at 723 S. Woodbridge St. after they were dispatched at 3:08 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
MSP said the victim, identified as 33-year-old Dionte Howard from Saginaw, died from apparent gunshot wounds.
Investigators do not have any information on a possible suspect.
The Major Case Unit, made up of detectives from Michigan State Police and the Saginaw Police Department, is still investigating.
Anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at (989) 759-1289 or Crime Stoppers 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
