Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 16-year-old in Flint.
Officers were sent to the 700 block of West Dayton St. on Tuesday, April 20 for a reported shooting.
When police arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle involved in a crash and a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
While the investigation continues, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Trp. Mark Swales at 810-237-6913 or to stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
