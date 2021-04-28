A 17-year-old died at a hospital after a shooting in the city of Flint.
On April 27 at 5:38 p.m. officers were sent to the 700 block of Parkway Ave. for a shooting. While en route to the scene, the 17-year-old male victim arrived at Hurley Medical Center with a gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction before law enforcement arrived. No arrests have been made at this time.
While the investigation continues, anyone with more information is asked to call Det. Tpr. Elizabeth Wickerman at 616-690-7045 or to stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
