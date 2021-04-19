Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead in Saginaw.
At 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, officers from the Saginaw Police Department and troopers with Michigan State Police were sent to N. Harrison, between Holland Avenue and Miller Street, for a victim who was shot multiple times.
The victim, 16-year-old Carmelo Daron Jackson, of Saginaw, died at the scene due to his injuries.
The Saginaw Major Crimes Unit, comprised of detectives from the Saginaw Police Department and Michigan State Police, is still investigating any leads. Anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit at 989-759-1289.
(2) comments
Where's BLM? Oh no cop involved, guess it doesn't matter.
You ALMOST get it. Keep putting your brain to it and you may figure out BLM yet.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.