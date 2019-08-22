Flint Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured.
It happened at 11:38 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21 on the 3200 block of Western Road in Flint.
Officers from the Flint Police Department responded to the scene and located two victims, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old man.
The 18-year-old was found in good condition and was transported to Hurley Hospital.
The 17-year-old was also transported to Hurley Hospital and was listed in critical condition.
Police have not released any suspect information at this time.
If you have any information you are asked to call Det. Sgt. Dave VanSingel at 810-237-6946 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
