Police are searching to two suspects after a vehicle smashed through the front windows of a local 7-Eleven store.
Officers responded to the hit-and-run at about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3.
Police said a clerk was in the back of the store when a white SUV crashed through the front windows.
The clerk told police two men got out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.
No customers were in the store when it happened and no injuries were reported.
The investigation is still ongoing.
