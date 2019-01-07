Police said the body of a homeless man was discovered by some pedestrians near a closed warehouse in Flint.
Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth said police got the call near the former Country Fresh warehouse on Chavez Drive at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7.
Police said it appears the body has been there for quite some time.
The body appears to be a male, but police could not offer any more details on his identity.
The body has been turned over to the medical examiner’s office.
At this time police said there was no indication the man had any injuries.
