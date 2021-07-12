A small community is in shock after a body was discovered in a field off S. Vassar Road in Atlas Township.
Police believe the man died sometime between 10 p.m. on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
“We're working it around the clock. You know, that's a great township and a lot of great people that are scared and I understand that,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.
Swanson said he is working with Michigan State Police to investigate the death of 34-year-old Jesse James Byars, of Flint. Police are investigating it as a homicide.
“It’s still unsettling to people and I get that. So, to know that we're working it, we're working with the family. I hope that brings some, some peace that we're not going to let this go unaddressed," Swanson said.
Swanson believes this was an isolated incident.
Byars’ body was found in a field along the 5100 block of Vassar Road on Sunday, July 11, according to police.
“We have no suspects at this point that we have identified to bring to the public. But as you know, these cases rarely get solved within the first 48 hours. These are very long and lengthy cases,” Swanson said.
Swanson isn't yet announcing how Byars died, but he did say the field in which Byars was found in was owned by members of his family he was staying with at the time, who also tipped police off that he was missing.
“Just rest assured that we're covering all bases and we're using all technology. They again working hand in hand with the Michigan State Police Crime Lab. We are going to find out what happened and who's responsible,” Swanson said.
If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers or the sheriff’s office.
