Flint Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in a parkway.

Police were called to the intersection of Curry Street and Bennett Avenue about 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 19 in regards to a body in the road.

The victim, who has since been identified as Michael James O'Neal, was later discovered to have a gunshot wound, police said.

The Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death was a homicide.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

If you have any information, call Det. Sgt. Frost at 810-237-6947.

