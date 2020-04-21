Flint Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in a parkway.
Police were called to the intersection of Curry Street and Bennett Avenue about 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 19 in regards to a body in the road.
The victim, who has since been identified as Michael James O'Neal, was later discovered to have a gunshot wound, police said.
The Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death was a homicide.
Police do not have a suspect at this time.
If you have any information, call Det. Sgt. Frost at 810-237-6947.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.