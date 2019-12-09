A 26-year-old man is dead after a homicide Monday night.
It happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the 3100 block of Mysylvia Drive in Buena Vista Township.
Buena Vista Township Police responded to a 911 call of a man running outside. The caller said the man had been shot, police said.
When officers arrived, they found a male laying in a neighbor's front yard. He had multiple gunshot wounds and was unresponsive, police said.
The victim, who has been identified as Richard Lewis Townsend Jr., was transported to St. Mary's Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead.
Police are looking for two males who were involved in this homicide. They were wearing all black clothing and ski masks.
If you have any information on this case you are asked to contact Buena Vista Township Police Det. Sara Yant at syant@bvct.org or call police at 989-753-7793.
