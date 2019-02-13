Flint Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday, Feb. 12.
Police responded to 870 Schafer St. about 4 p.m. in reference to a deceased male.
The male has been identified as Dorfis Edward Mitchell.
Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.
If you have any information you are asked to contact D/Sgt. Chad Baldwin at 810-237-6912 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
