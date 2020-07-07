Human remains were found at the former home of a suburban Detroit man, more than a week after he died during a standoff with police in Tennessee.
Police in Trenton, Michigan, are investigating whether the remains are that of a woman who was living with Mark Eberly.
Steven Voss, director of police and fire services in Trenton, says "it's very possible."
On June 27, Eberly was involved in a shooting with a sheriff's deputy in Cumberland County, Tennessee, during a traffic stop. Eberly was later found dead in his vehicle about a mile away.
