GRAPHIC WARNING: Some details in this story may be disturbing to some people.
Kevin Bacon, 25, went missing on Christmas Eve after he went to meet up with a man from a dating app.
His body was found days later inside a Bennington Township home.
Mark Latunski, 50, was arrested for Bacon’s murder.
Below is what we know about this case so far.
Kevin Bacon goes missing
Kevin Bacon, 25, went missing on Christmas Eve after he went to meet up with a man from a dating app.
The Swartz Creek man was last seen just after 5 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Kevin Bacon’s family reported him missing on Christmas day after he failed to show up to brunch.
“It was not like him to not show up,” Kevin Bacon’s dad Karl Bacon previously told TV5.
Kevin Bacon’s car was later found in the Family Dollar parking lot in Clayton Township. The clothes he was wearing when he left were inside the car, as well as his shoes, cell phone, credit cards, and cash, his family said.
Kevin Bacon’s roommate speaks out
Michelle Myers was Kevin Bacon’s roommate and the last person to see him before he was reported missing.
Myers said Bacon did text her about meeting up with a man and possibly others, but his phone was shut off after sending a few texts indicating he would be out late.
"That’s the part that gets me the most," Myers said. "He usually always has his phone on, even if he’s out with strangers. And he turned his phone off after he texted me last.”
Messages on Kevin Bacon’s phone lead police to Bennington Twp house
Clayton Township Police received information from the Grindr dating app on Kevin Bacon’s phone, which was recovered in his vehicle, that showed he had been having a conversation with 50-year-old Mark Latunski, Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said.
Police uncovered some of the messages between Latunski and Bacon, which led them to Latunski's home in Shiawassee County’s Bennington Township during the early morning hours of Dec. 28.
Police went to Latunski's home in the 700 block of W. Tyrrell Road to perform a welfare check to see if Bacon was there. Upon arrival, Latunski granted police permission to search the residence, according to court records.
Police found a hidden room while checking the basement, Kaiser said.
Police discovered Bacon’s body hanging naked from the ceiling in that hidden room, Kaiser said.
Police discover Kevin Bacon’s body
“Under Miranda warnings, Mr. Latunski admitted to the murder of Mr. Bacon,” Michigan State Police Det. Sgt. James Moore is quoted saying in the court records.
Latunski told police he used a knife to stab Kevin Bacon in the back, then slit his throat, according to court records.
Latunski then said he wrapped rope around Bacon’s ankles and hung him from the rafters of the ceiling, the court records say.
“In addition, Mr. Latunski admitted to using the knife to cut off Mr. Bacon’s testicles which he later consumed,” Moore is quoted saying in the court records.
Mark Latunski arrested for murder, mutilation of a human body
Mark David Latunski, 50, was arraigned on Dec. 30 in connection to Kevin Bacon’s death.
Latunski began the arraignment by denying who he was, claiming the real Mark Latunski was actually his nephew and he was Edgar Thomas Hill.
Latunski was charged with one count of open murder and one count of mutilation of a human body.
Latunski faces up to life in prison as a result of these charges.
The judge denied bond for Latunski.
At this time, Michigan State Police Lt David Kaiser said Latunski is the only suspect.
"There are no additional suspects,” Kaiser said.
GoFundMe created to help with funeral costs
A GoFundMe page was created to help with funeral costs after Kevin Bacon’s body was discovered.
The GoFundMe raised more than $35,000, including a $20,000 donation from famous makeup artist Jeffree Star.
“RIP KEVIN, I’m devastated to hear of the passing of someone from Michigan who lived their life fearlessly and was taken too soon Please help his family in this horrible time,“ Star wrote on Twitter.
Star was not the only celebrity to share their condolences.
Actor Kevin Bacon took to Instagram to share his condolences about the man with the same name.
Mark Latunski’s neighbor remembers strange encounter
Bacon’s death is now casting a different light on an unusual encounter in November involving Latunski's neighbor, Michael Parks.
“I hear a pounding at my door at 4 in the afternoon,” Parks remembered. “I jump up, like my dogs are barking. This kid has his face covered with a rag and the phone to his ear and he’s like ‘help me. Help me. He's after me.’ Just scared to death.”
This scene played out on Parks’ front porch, a few houses down from Latunski’s home on Tyrrell Road in Bennington Township – the same home where Bacon’s body was found.
“He’s bleeding all over the place,” Parks said. “There’s blood on my door. A guy pulls up in my driveway in a silver SUV. He's wearing the same getup this guy’s wearing, which is a leather skirt and belts. No shoes, no shirt. It’s 40 degrees.”
Parks said that man was Mark Latunski.
"What we found out was that anything that happened inside the residence was consensual,” MSP Lt. David Kaiser said. “He wasn't being held or chained up against his will, and nobody wanted to file a police report or press charges."
Mark Latunski’s husband speaks out to defend himself, reacts to social media claims
Jamie Arnold, the husband of accused killer Mark Latunski, spoke to TV5 in an effort to defend himself as questions surrounding the case continue to grow.
Bacon was found murdered inside what was once Arnold’s permanent residence in Bennington Township. It was the home he shared with Latunski.
Arnold said he separated from Latunski in September and moved out of the house because of his husband's lifestyle.
"There were times I would come home and there was someone there,” he said. “One time I came and someone was there. He tried to get me involved. I made dinner and went to bed. I had to get out. I couldn’t take that lifestyle anymore."
You can learn more about Arnold's interview with TV5 here.
Visitation held for Kevin Bacon
It was a heart-breaking goodbye as friends and family gathered for the visitation of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon on Thursday, Jan. 2.
"It's heartbreaking. I didn't expect anything like this to happen to him. He didn't deserve this," said Qiana Harden, former client of Bacon's.
His death is rattling the Genesee County community and beyond.
"He would give the shirt off his own back for anybody," said Sarah Devitt.
To hear people talk about him, there's no doubt Bacon had an incredible impact on those in the Swartz Creek community.
"I honestly, couldn't say anything but nice things about him," said Mickaela Adams, Bacon's friend.
Kevin Bacon laid to rest
Friends and family gathered on Friday, Jan. 3 to say their final goodbyes to Kevin Bacon.
“He was just so good, and he didn’t deserve this,” said Tiara Hill, Bacon’s friend.
Hill calls herself Bacon’s best friend.
Hill said she read a poem at Bacon’s funeral to honor him during the service.
“That was extremely hard to go up there and do, but it was something that I needed to do, and I really think that he would appreciate it,” Hill said.
Dozens of people went to the Sharp Funeral Home in Swartz Creek to say a final goodbye to Bacon.
Candlelight vigil held for Kevin Bacon
Shortly after Kevin Bacon was laid to rest on Friday, Jan. 3, his family and friends went to Swartz Creek High School to pay their final respects.
“He was robbed of so much life,” said Grace Bacon, Kevin Bacon’s grandparent. “And we're robbed now because we don't have him with us.”
Grace Bacon said her grandson was one of a kind.
“Everywhere he went, it was like a boat leaving bubbles behind you,” she said. “He left wonderful people behind him, good friends and people that liked and respected him.”
The student parking lot of Swartz Creek High School was filled with Kevin Bacon’s loved ones.
Bacon’s parents respond to horrific details of their son’s murder
"Evil does exist and it touched us," said Karl Bacon, Kevin Bacon's father.
Kevin Bacon has been laid to rest, but details into exactly how he died continue to haunt his parents, Karl and Pamela Bacon.
"It's gut-wrenching to hear the details and we are just beside ourselves," Karl Bacon said.
"We haven't had the time to process everything yet," Pamela Bacon added.
While the disturbing revelations hurt the family, they said this is not how they want people to remember their son.
"He was a good person. He was compassionate. He cared for the people he met. He cared for the people he worked with. He loved everyone," Karl Bacon said.
Kevin Bacon's family hopes this tragedy is a wake-up call to people who meet strangers online.
"When you use these apps just let other people know who you are meeting and where you’re going to be at so you have a safety net,” Karl Bacon said.
Flint Rock painted in memory of Kevin Bacon
The Flint Rock was painted in memory of Kevin Bacon over the weekend of Jan. 3.
The rock reads "Rest in Peace Kevin Bacon." With the dates 11/28/94 and 12/24/19 painted on it.
The rock is located on 12th Street and Hammerburg Road in Flint.
Michigan State Police are asking anyone who may have information on Kevin Bacon's murder or information on Mark Latunski they feel would be beneficial to the case, to call 1-877-616-4677. You can also email mioc@michigan.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.