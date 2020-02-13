Michigan State Police are investigating the disappearance of money raised in memory of a local firefighter.
MSP was asked to look into missing funds at the Tri-Township Fire Department in Saginaw County on Oct. 16, 2019.
The funds were supposed to go toward cancer research in Deward Beeler’s name. The firefighter passed away in 2018.
“Many different individuals” have been interviewed to determine what happened to the missing funds, which total less than $1,000, MSP Lt. David Kaiser said.
MSP expects to hand the case over to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s office soon.
